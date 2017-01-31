Changi Airport handled record 58.7 million passengers last year

The overall traffic growth at Changi Airport was due in part to a rising number of Chinese travellers.

Changi Airport handled a record 58.7 million passengers last year, 5.9 per cent higher than in 2015.

Dec 23 was the busiest day ever, with 202,359 passengers passing through its gates, Changi Airport said yesterday.

The overall traffic growth was due in part to a rising number of Chinese travellers.

From fifth spot, China moved to become the airport's third largest country market - after Indonesia and Malaysia - with a 15 per cent jump in traffic.

Last year, routes to South-east Asia, North-east Asia and Oceania accounted for 90 per cent of the growth in the airport's passenger traffic, Changi Airport said.

NEW HIGH

The number of aircraft landings and take-offs increased by 4.1 per cent to 360,490, while total cargo volumes grew by 6.3 per cent to reach a new high of 1.97 million tonnes.

Last year, the airport also welcomed two new passenger airlines - China's West Air and Fiji Airways - and two all-cargo carriers.

United Airlines and Singapore Airlines also started non-stop flights to San Francisco.

Eight new city links were established during the year - to Amritsar and Jaipur (in India), Urumqi (China), Canberra (Australia), Wellington (New Zealand), Nadi (Fiji), Sapporo (Japan) and Dusseldorf (Germany).

Changi Airport Group chief executive officer Lee Seow Hiang, said: "Despite a backdrop of economic and socio-political uncertainties, we maintain a positive outlook for the year ahead. We see opportunities in emerging markets within Africa and Eastern Europe.

"At the same time, we will continue to grow our long haul routes to Western Europe, and strengthen our connectivity within the region to secondary cities in South-east Asia, China and India."

Mr Lee added that the airport has observed emerging trends such as growth in the self-transfer and fly-cruise segments.

"We will continue to work with our partners to develop innovative solutions to better serve passengers," he said.

Similarly, manageable fuel costs and improvement in aircraft technology bode well for Changi Airport's drive to work with airlines to expand its network of city links, Mr Lee said.