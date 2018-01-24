Changi Airport hits new highs in 2017

Changi Airport, which handled a record number of passengers, flights and cargo last year, will continue to leverage technology to handle even more traffic, while waiting for expansion projects such as the construction of Terminal 5 to be completed.

Between January last year and last month, total passenger traffic grew by 6 per cent year on year to 62.2 million, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said yesterday.

Aircraft movements during the period rose by 3.5 per cent to 373,200 landings and take-offs. Air cargo volumes grew by almost 8 per cent to 2.13 million tonnes.

South-east Asia and North-east Asia accounted for about seven in 10 passengers Changi Airport handled during the year.

Among its top 10 country markets, India and China led the pack with growth of 16 per cent and 12 per cent respectively, while Kuala Lumpur replaced Jakarta as Changi's top city link.

NEW SHUTTLE SERVICE

With a growing number of passengers travelling on multiple transport modes on their journeys, Changi is also taking steps to cater to this segment.

Last year, a new shuttle service was launched to facilitate transfers between Changi Airport and Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. This has seen a ridership of close to 10,000 passengers in its seven months of operation.

To grow the fly-cruise market, CAG has also signed on to various collaborations with cruise companies, which are expected to bring in more than 600,000 visitors over a four-year period.

Transfer and transit passengers continue to be an important segment for Changi Airport. Under the ongoing Changi Transit Programme, about 700,000 passengers claimed transit rewards while shopping in Changi last year.