Changi Airport named world’s best airport for 6th straight year

The facelift for Changi Airport's Terminal 2 is expected to include more self-service facilities.

For the sixth year in a row, Changi Airport was voted world's best airport by travellers in an annual global customer satisfaction survey by London-based research firm Skytrax.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) chief executive Lee Seow Hiang said yesterday the win, which covered more than 500 airports, "spurs us to continue to deliver the best passenger experience for all who travel through Changi Airport".

With that in mind, Changi Airport's Terminal 2 will undergo a major facelift next year to handle more passengers and offer more self-service options.

The upgrading will replace facilities and services that have reached the end of their lifespan, like the baggage handling system.

And self-service check-in kiosks and automated bag-drop machines, like those found in Terminal 1 and 4, will be introduced.

The terminal aims to handle up to five million more passengers a year from the current 23 million in four to five years when the works are completed, CAG said in a statement yesterday.

Opened in 1990, T2's last renovation was completed in 2006. It took three years and cost $240 million. Then, a glass facade, an entertainment lounge with plasma and LCD screens and more shopping and dining outlets were added.

Terminal 1 is currently undergoing a major upgrading, with more than half of the work to expand its capacity complete. The project is scheduled to finish in 2020.

Singapore Airlines spokesman Nicholas Ionides said the move to refresh T2 was welcomed and he does not expect major disruption to airline operations.

Changi Airport handled more than 62 million passengers and 2.13 million tonnes of air cargo last year - both new records.

Its latest terminal - Terminal 4 - was opened last year, while lifestyle and retail hub Jewel Changi Airport is scheduled to open next year.