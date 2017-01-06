Changi T3 goes hi-tech to track taxi queues

Changi Airport has installed cameras and sensors at one of the two taxi queues at Terminal 3 to track the number of people in line and estimated waiting time for a cab.

The aim is to eventually allow the airport to update commuters as well as work with taxi companies to ensure there are enough cabs.

The initiative is one of several being explored as part of a new $50 million, five-year programme to harness technology and innovation to help run the airport more efficiently and make journeys hassle-free for travellers.

Launched jointly by Changi Airport Group and the Economic Development Board, the Changi Airport Living Lab Programme involves the airport working with innovation-driven companies and start-ups to develop and demonstrate new solutions in a live environment.

Both parties sealed the cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the airport yesterday.

ROBOTICS

Key technology areas being looked at include robotics, such as cleaning robots to help the airport manage scarce manpower resources.

Another area of interest is the use of data analytics to find opportunities to enable a more accurate and real-time perspective of operations.

Consumer analytics, for example, will offer insights into travellers' habits and preferences, strengthening the airport's lifestyle product offerings.

Non-intrusive new security technologies can also enhance the passenger experience and reduce the stress of undergoing security clearance, while strengthening safety and security standards, Changi said.

Changi Airport Group's chief executive officer, Mr Lee Seow Hiang, said: "Building innovation today is critical to transforming our business and operations for the future."