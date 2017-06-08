Changi’s crown Jewel set to be a tourist hotspot

A Rain Vortex will be in Canopy Park, on the top floor of Jewel.

You will be able to walk through its indoor gardens, bounce on its nets and see children lose themselves in its mazes.

When it opens its doors in 2019, Changi Airport's lifestyle and retail hub Jewel is set to be a tourist attraction.

Thrill-seekers will be able to walk along a bridge suspended 23m from the ground and jump on a bouncing net, which at its highest point will be three storeys, above ground. There will also be slides and walking trails amid simulated clouds.

The attractions are part of a 14,000 sq m Canopy Park on the top floor of Jewel, which is being built in front of Terminal 1.

Jewel Changi Airport - a joint venture between Changi Airport Group and CapitaLand Mall Asia - will boast one of the largest indoor collections of plants in Singapore.

About half of the greenery is to be housed in Canopy Park, which will have 1,400 trees and palms. Among the lush offerings will be two specially created gardens - the Topiary Walk and Petal Garden.

Nestled among winding walkways, the Topiary Walk will feature animal-shaped topiaries at every corner, while the Petal Garden will have seasonal floral displays.

There will also be mazes and a children's play area known as Foggy Bowls, which will have four concave bowls with depths ranging from 30cm to 65cm. Designed by renowned architect Moshe Safdie, the 10-storey Jewel complex will feature a distinctive dome-shaped facade made of glass and steel.

At approximately 134,000 sq m in size, it will offer a range of facilities, including airport services, indoor gardens, leisure attractions, and retail and dining offerings, as well as a hotel.

To allow all travellers to enjoy the facilities, Jewel intends to offer early check-in services, and is working with Changi Airport to get as many airlines on board as possible.

Where this is not possible, travellers will be able to drop their bags off at a designated area and pick them up later.

The development of Jewel comes as Changi Airport faces tough competition from airports in the region for transit and destination traffic.

Assistant Professor Terence Fan of the Singapore Management University, who specialises in transport, said Jewel should help boost Changi's status as an air hub.

"...While travellers' choice of connecting airports is traditionally constrained by their choice of airlines, having a good reason to make a connection at Changi can help steer travellers in their travel decision," he said.

