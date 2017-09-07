Changi's T4 to open on Oct 31

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 will open on Oct 31, marking a milestone for the airport as it rolls out new technologies, systems and procedures that could shape the future of air travel in Singapore.

For the first time here, a facial recognition system that will capture a passenger's photo at different stations, centralised security screening and start-to-end self-service options for check-in and other processes will be used.

The plan is for T4 to be a test bed for new ideas and technologies that can be replicated at other terminals and on a larger scale at the future T5. - THE STRAITS TIMES

