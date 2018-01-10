Charity watchdog to have more bite with amended Bill

“The reach and scale of these online appeals highlight the need for a regulatory regime that promotes transparency and accountability...” — Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu

Planning a bake sale for charity at your office? Or are you crowdfunding online for the needy?

Take note then, because these actions will be scrutinised by the Commissioner of Charities (COC) under an amended law passed by Parliament yesterday, which saw a lively discussion involving eight MPs.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said that with the amended Charities Act, it will be made clear that fund-raising appeals of any scale for charitable, benevolent or philanthropic purposes, offline or online, are bound by regulation.

The move comes as online fund-raising efforts like crowdfunding become increasingly popular and effective, with over a million dollars raised in some cases.

Explaining the need for the Charities (Amendment) Bill at its second reading, Ms Fu said: "The reach and scale of these online appeals highlight the need for a regulatory regime that promotes transparency and accountability so as to maintain a high level of trust and integrity, including in the online giving environment."

The amended Bill will see governance, accountability and transparency of charities and fund-raisers in Singapore strengthened.

Disqualification and removal regimes will also be more stringent as new grounds of disqualification are introduced.

For example, a person convicted of an offence involving terrorism, terrorism financing or money laundering will be expressly disqualified.

The Bill will also mandate the practice of charities filing their annual submissions and applications electronically to ensure that information about charities are made available online.

Regulatory powers of the COC will also be enhanced.

Improper fund-raising appeals that come under the commission's scrutiny can now also be suspended for up to two years pending investigation instead of after investigation closes.

Individuals under investigation can also have their suspension from their positions in charities extended if the need arises.

Aside from legislation, Ms Fu also emphasised the importance of educating donors through means like infographics for the elderly and social media efforts for the younger generation.