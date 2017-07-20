Cheat jailed for faking accidents for compensation

A man who purposely bumped into moving cars and asked motorists for compensation was yesterday sentenced to 13 months' jail for attempted cheating and other offences.

Tsai Swee Kiat, 34, tried to cheat six people. Three gave him money out of pity or to send him away.

On Jan 2, Tsai bumped into a car driven by Mr Tan Meng Hsiung in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and demanded $100 to $150. Mr Tan called the police.

When they came, Tsai tried to leave. He punched Special Constabulary Sergeant Mohamed Idris Zakir Hussain, who suffered a contusion to the upper lip region and was given two days' sick leave.

Tsai admitted to two counts each of attempted cheating and causing hurt, and one of punching a policeman to deter him from discharging his duty.

The second charge of causing hurt involved a dispute unrelated to the car scams. - THE STRAITS TIMES

