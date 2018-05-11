Cheat who fled Singapore while out on bail jailed 22 months

After pleading guilty to cheating offences in January 2013, a Malaysian man jumped bail and illegally left Singapore via speedboat about two months later.

Tay Chee Boon was caught in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 4 last year and sent back to Singapore three days later. Tay, now 29, was jailed for 22 months yesterday after pleading guilty last month to his offences for the second time.

He admitted to three counts of cheating involving $16,750 and one charge of leaving Singapore from an unauthorised place of embarkation and departure.

The court heard that Tay, Lee Hao Yi, Gan Ee Sing and Lee Hao Ren were involved in a lucky draw scam in Singapore and Johor Baru.

From January 2012, Tay worked for a JB-based organisation that had runners who told victims they could win a car in a lucky draw. The victim was told to pay a sum of money to secure the vehicle.

This prize did not exist, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Tow Chew Chi.

Tay handed out bogus lucky-draw vouchers to passers-by in JB. He would convince the victim he had won and ask the victim to follow him back to the organisation's premises. If the victim had to return to Singapore to get the money, Tay would go with him.

In May 2012, Tay and his accomplices managed to dupe two victims into returning to Singapore to withdraw a total of $16,750, which the organisation later received.

Tay, Gan and Lee Hao Yi were caught here on June 18, 2012.