Check out University Expo this weekend

About 40 universities and institutions from the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand will be setting up booths at the University Expo organised by IDP Singapore this weekend.

Students can speak to the admissions teams and get answers to their questions about overseas education.

There will also be seminars and a panel discussion on studying overseas. Register at events.idp.com/singapore-expo, admission is free.

Date: Saturday and Sunday

Time: 11.00am to 4.30pm

Place: Orchard Hotel