Cheers opens first automated outlet

A customer using the unified self-checkout system. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

The Cheers outlet at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) looks like any other normal convenience store - with shelves and fridges stocked with food and drinks - except that it is the first that has no staff and does not take cash.

The automated outlet, which is fully managed by NYP students, is fitted with at least 10 closed-circuit TV cameras.

Customers use a QR code generated by the free "Shop It Yourself" mobile app to gain entry to the store. The doors lock automatically after entry.

The store has a unified self-checkout system that accepts various cashless payment modes, eliminating the need for multiple payment terminals.

Customers can pay using Nets, credit card, ez-link card, mobile and contactless payment.

There are three vending machines dispensing ready-to-eat foods like pastries, pizza, fried rice and hor fun.

At the back end, a system tracks stock levels and automatically places orders when stocks are low. This unmanned format saves Cheers 180 man hours per week. - THE STRAITS TIMES

