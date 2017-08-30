Childcare teachers get day off on Teachers' Day

Teachers' Day tomorrow will be extra special for early childhood educators, who for the first time will join school teachers in enjoying a day off.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said yesterday the move is to celebrate the passion and commitment of pre-school and childcare teachers.

Almost all childcare centres in Singapore will be closing tomorrow, up from the 40 per cent last year.

Only a handful of centres are unable to close tomorrow, due to circumstances such as ongoing renovations. They might also choose to close the centre on other days.

There are around 1,300 childcare centres and 500 kindergartens in Singapore.

Kindergartens already follow Ministry of Education school holidays and do not operate on Teachers' Day.

The Teachers' Day initiative was announced last October by Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin.

He said during a visit to the Kidz Meadow Childcare and Development Centre yesterday: "I am very heartened to see the strong support from pre-schools and parents for Teachers' Day. It strongly affirms the important role that our early childhood educators play in developing our youngest children."