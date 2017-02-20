Childhood cancer survivor pays it forward

Ms Celeste Lee, who suffered from leukaemia as a kid, has been a CCF volunteer for more than 10 years.

When Ms Celeste Lee was in primary school, she felt labelled and left out.

Though she was already in remission from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, teachers were cautious about letting her join in sports and games with her peers.

"There were many things I couldn't do during the physical education lessons. I often wondered why I couldn't join them. It felt like I was being singled out," said Ms Lee, 33.

Soft-spoken and shy, she started building up her confidence through camps organised by the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF).

The clinic assistant told The New Paper: "During the camps, I managed to meet some of those friends battling cancer and other severe illnesses.

"I realised I was not alone. The camp leaders also took good care of us. So I thought I would be like them one day to pay it forward, to tell the kids who are suffering that I'm also one of them, and to set an example for these kids.

"It's very hard for them. They need people like us or other volunteers to tell them not to give up, and for their parents to also see that cancer does not always need to be a death sentence."

For more than a decade, Ms Lee has been volunteering with CCF, from being a camp befriender to helping with the day-to-day running of the camps, interacting with the kids and taking care of them.