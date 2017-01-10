China urges S'pore to  'be cautious' in Terrex remarks

BEIJING China has called on Singapore to be cautious in its handling of the detention of the nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Terrex infantry carriers in Hong Kong, adding that the incident was being handled in accordance with the law, the South China Morning Post reported yesterday.

"I hope the relevant parties can be cautious in their remarks and actions," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a ministry briefing.

"I want to stress that China hopes other nations, including Singapore, follow the 'one China' principle," he was quoted as saying.

"This is the foundation for bilateral ties between China and any other nation. I hope the relevant parties can follow the laws of Hong Kong, China," he added.

The comments came after Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday said the detention of the vehicles did not comply with international law.

He added that Singapore looks forward to the armoured vehicles being returned.