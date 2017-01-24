Chinatown CNY stores hit by bad weather

Trying to keep dry in Chinatown yesterday.

When The New Paper went to Chinatown yesterday afternoon, the usual throng at the popular tourist spot was visibly absent.

This was likely due to yesterday's heavy rain, which caused flash floods and rising water levels across the island.

Many other areas were affected, including Tanjong Pagar, Queenstown, Buona Vista, Kallang, Marine Parade, Alexandra Canal and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Turnout was not the only thing that dropped due to the rain. Shop owners in Chinatown also reported a sales dip.

Manager of fengshui and Chinese wedding shop Fengshui Specialist, Madam Sally Chin, said the rain dampened sales by about 30 per cent.

For the Chinese New Year (CNY) period, the shop packs up its regular goods and focuses on CNY decorations.

She added: "On normal days, especially weekends, our shop is full of people. Today is slow compared to normal days because of the rain."

Miss Tan Hui Teng, 26, whose father runs a snack stall in the CNY bazaar at Trengganu Street, said sales drop by 10 per cent when it rains.

Their stall has opened there every CNY for about 20 years.

Miss Tan said: "The weather was good for the past few weeks, but it keeps raining these few days."

Stall owners in Chinatown may not be getting a respite from the weather any time soon.

In a statement last week, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the second fortnight of this month would be wetter than the first.

It said: "Short-duration thundery showers are expected on six to eight days, mostly in the afternoon, and on a few days could extend into the evening."

Some continued to shop despite the rain.

Ms Merina Foo, 60, said: "It is the last week before Chinese New Year - if you do not shop now, when are you going to?"