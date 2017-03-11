Chinatown to get facelift

After several years of delay, the Chinatown Street Market will finally get a makeover.

The Chinatown Business Association (CBA) yesterday said refurbishment works, involving all 159 stalls along Pagoda, Sago, Smith and Trengganu Streets will begin on May 15, They are expected to conclude by the end of next year.

The refurbishment works will take place in seven phases to minimise disruption, the CBA said. Only one portion of the street market will be involved at any point.

Standalone street stalls will be given improved roof insulation, extended shelters and rain curtains. Units in front of shophouses will have enhanced fire safety features such as water sprinklers and fire-rated shutters.

