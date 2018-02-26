Chinese New Year festivities touch Singaporeans and migrant workers

Guests taking a wefie with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Chinese New Year Garden Party.

Festive events continued into the 10th day of Chinese New Year yesterday, with a focus on giving back.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and several Cabinet ministers hosted the annual Chinese New Year Garden Party at The Istana Lawn.

The event, held to thank grassroots and community leaders for their contributions to the community, saw some 4,000 guests enjoy dance and musical performances, among other activities.

Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road, meanwhile, were transformed into a carnival at dusk, with the Chingay Night Fiesta ending this year's Chinatown celebrations.

Those who missed out on the ticketed street parade at the F1 Pit Building on Friday and Saturday got to get up close with the floats and performers.

At a family carnival and charity gala luncheon in Jurong East organised by Blossom Seeds and Blossom World Society earlier in the day, low-income families as well as needy elderly, children and young people were treated to a performance by Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung.

He sang two Chinese songs - Teresa Teng's The Moon Represents My Heart and Wakin Chau's Friends.

Migrant workers also got involved in the festivities, with some 400 foreign domestic workers enjoying a lion dance performance, buffet and lucky draw at the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training clubhouse in Jalan Bukit Merah.

In Yishun, more than 350 migrant workers took part in games, karaoke and other festivities organised by the Huang Clan Association for the second year running.

This year, they decided to reach out to non-Chinese workers as well, said youth committee secretary-general Stanley Ng.