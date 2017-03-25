Choose right friends, says ex-abuser

Keith has been drug-free since December.

He was 13 when he joined a secret society and was introduced to drugs.

Keith (not his real name), now 26, started with cough syrup and eventually got hooked on methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis.

He told The New Paper: "In my teen years, my ego was there, so I did what I wanted."

He was jailed for a year in 2009 for drug consumption.

He was released in 2010, but he ended up in jail again a few months later for other offences such as inhalant abuse.

In late 2015, he was working as a delivery driver when he was jailed once more for drugs consumption.

He was released two months ago, and has been clean since December.

Keithsaid: "I thought about the next sentence I would face if I were to be caught again."

He advises youngsters to choose their friends wisely.

"You can be friends with good people or bad people, but it is up to you to choose what is right and wrong."

- ANG HWEE MIN