Christmas light-up to twinkle from 3pm

The traditional Christmas light-up along Orchard Road will start earlier every day. They will come on about three hours earlier, from Nov 11, to give visitors a different feel. Christmas On A Great Street will feature hues of purple, blue and silver, with interactive street-side installations.

The lights, which were tested on Oct 23, will stay on until midnight, except for Fridays and Saturdays, when they will continue to twinkle until 2am. President Halimah Yacob will officiate at the light-up ceremony on Nov 11. For more, read The Straits Times today