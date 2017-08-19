CID arrest six in Orchard Road remote gambling raid

Criminal Investigation Department officers seized about $4,000 worth of cash, a computer and a mobile phones as case exhibits in the raid on Wednesday (Aug 16)

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested five men and a woman on Aug 16 in Orchard Road for allegedly providing remote gambling services and participating in remote gambling.

The police said yesterday the suspects, aged between 28 and 38, were arrested during a raid at an entertainment outlet.

During the operation, cash worth about $4,000, a computer and mobile phones were seized.

Preliminary investigations showed the six suspects, who were the management and staff of the outlet, had facilitated remote gambling of a game called "Niu Niu" which operates on the WeChat platform.

The suspects would gather gamblers to join in the illegal remote gambling sessions and earned commission from the turnover of the bets.

Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, anyone in Singapore who gambles using remote communication, or a remote gambling service not provided by an exempt operator, can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

Anyone who provides unlawful remote gambling services for others, can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.

The police said they will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those who provide remote gambling facilitates and those who engage in remote gambling.