Cigarette smuggling might fund terrorism

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers searching a car for more contraband cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The sale of duty-unpaid cigarettes remains a problem here.

Singapore Customs said some 2.8 million packets of such cigarettes were seized in 2015 with more than 22,700 offenders caught for duty-unpaid cigarette-related offences.

In 2014, 3 million packets were confiscated with more than 23,800 offenders.

While the numbers may be decreasing, there is a worry that the sustained distribution of duty-unpaid cigarettes here could be funding something even more sinister - terrorism.

Last year, security studies academic Antonio Rappa from SIM University wrote in The Straits Times that these cigarettes indirectly fund terrorist activities.

Dr Rappa said: "Trading in cigarettes is a popular choice for terrorists because they are easy to smuggle, have low barriers of entry, enjoy a huge market and provide high profits."

In response to queries by The New Paper, a spokesman for Singapore Customs said: "On reports regarding the possible link between duty-unpaid cigarettes and terrorism financing in other countries, Singapore Customs is monitoring the situation in Singapore closely.

"We take a serious view on the smuggling of duty-unpaid cigarettes, and we collaborate with other local law enforcement agencies and our foreign counterparts on an ongoing basis to deter and curb the illegal supply of cigarettes into Singapore."

The latest development in the problem of duty-unpaid cigarettes here? Foreign workers.

FOREIGN WORKERS

According to a media release by Singapore Customs last Thursday, 21 foreign workers on work permits were caught last year for their involvement in duty-unpaid cigarette activities.

The workers usually solicit for jobs on social media platforms and are hired by syndicates to deliver duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Singapore Customs highlighted the story of Chinese national Chen Jie, 35, who used his employer's van to deliver duty-unpaid cigarettes. He had been hired by fellow countryman Zheng Chao Lin, 23.

When they were caught, more than 1,873 cartons of illegal cigarettes and the company van were seized.

The duty and GST evaded amounted to about $145,380 and $14,630 respectively.

Chen and Zheng were each jailed for four months and slapped with fines of $1,250 and $1,000 respectively in November.