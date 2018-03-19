Circular Road transformed for St Patrick's Day revelry
More than 20,000 people enjoyed an Irish party at the annual
Saint Patrick's Day Street Festival, organised by Singapore River One,
at Circular Road over the weekend. Starting last Friday, the street was transformed into a pedestrian-only zone as festival-goers soaked up
live Irish musical performances, played carnival games,
and even joined a Saint Patrick's Day parade.
