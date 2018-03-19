Singapore

Circular Road transformed for St Patrick's Day revelry

PHOTO: SINGAPORE RIVER ONE
Hariz Baharudin
Reporter
Mar 19, 2018 06:00 am

More than 20,000 people enjoyed an Irish party at the annual

Saint Patrick's Day Street Festival, organised by Singapore River One,

at Circular Road over the weekend. Starting last Friday, the street was transformed into a pedestrian-only zone as festival-goers soaked up

live Irish musical performances, played carnival games,

and even joined a Saint Patrick's Day parade.

Food & Drink

Hariz Baharudin

Reporter
