Cisco officer accidentally fires gun outside Changi Airport

An auxiliary police officer at Changi Airport accidentally fired a gun just outside the airport perimeter early yesterday.

The incident occurred at 5.45am while the Certis Cisco officer was in a restricted staff-only rest area outside the Changi Airport perimeter fence.

No one was hurt.

A Certis Cisco spokesman said the officer is assisting the police in investigations.

In February, a former Certis Cisco corporal was jailed for five months for rashly firing his revolver at Tuas checkpoint in 2015. He was playing a game similar to Russian roulette.

Anyone found guilty of a rash act that endangers human lives or the personal safety of others can be jailed up to six months or fined up to $2,500, or both.

Anyone who commits a negligent act that endangers human lives or personal safety can be jailed up to three months or fined up to $1,500, or both. - DAVID SUN