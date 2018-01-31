Claim that cop turned away woman reporting molestation ‘false’

The allegations made by a netizen against a police officer who was said to have turned a woman away when she wanted to report a molestation case are false, the police said yesterday.

In a statement on Facebook, the police noted that the netizen, who goes by the name Kuroe Kun, had posted online that her friend was allegedly molested on Jan 25.

The claims were made against Singaporean YouTuber and actor Eden Ang, who denied the allegations on Sunday. He has filed a police report.

In Kuroe's post, which has since been removed, it was also alleged that the officer had made insensitive remarks to her friend and turned her away.

"These are serious allegations... and we have looked into it. We wish to clarify that the allegations are unfounded and false," the police said.

They said the friend had actually told the officer she needed time to consider and has yet to make a report.

The police said they take a serious view of all complaints or allegations made against officers, and if such allegations are substantiated, "the police will not hesitate to take action against any errant officer".

But if the allegations are found to be false and made maliciously, the police will take appropriate action.

It is understood that no action is being taken against Kuroe for now. - NG HUIWEN