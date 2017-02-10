Cleaner jailed 7 months for splashing hydrochloric acid on son's face

A part-time cleaner, who is estranged from his family, splashed a liquid containing hydrochloric acid on the face of his 20-year-old son, causing a burn around his eye and lips.

District Judge May Mesenas sentenced Peh Boon Keng, 53, to seven months' jail yesterday.

She said that fortunately, the victim has fully recovered.

Peh, who lives by himself in a rented flat, pleaded guilty to hurting his son by means of a corrosive substance at the family home in Yishun Ring Road on Aug 21, last year.

The court heard that Peh was at the flat that evening to look for his ex-wife to discuss some matters. He went to the kitchen and took out a green bottle containing a cleaning solution he took from Khatib Camp, where he used to work as a cleaner.

He poured the solution into a plastic Starbucks cup and took it to his son's bedroom before splashing it on the victim's face. He then walked out of the bedroom and left.

Peh's ex-wife and daughter found the victim in his bedroom covering his face, which had turned red, and he was drooling uncontrollably. There was also a strong burning smell, which made it difficult for them to breathe.

Peh could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.