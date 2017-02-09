CNB nabs four, seizes $110,000 worth of heroin

A 21-year-old man, who had allegedly ordered cannabis online, was arrested in one of two operations conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) over the last two days.

Three others were also arrested in the operations, in which about 1.6kg of heroin, with an estimated value of more than $110,000, was seized.

In a statement yesterday, CNB said a suspicious parcel containing a packet of vegetable matter, believed to be cannabis, and four bottles of what is suspected to be synthetic cannabis oil were referred to CNB on Tuesday.

CNB officers raided the home of the 21-year-old, the intended recipient of the parcel and found the items there.

Yesterday, CNB arrested three suspected drug traffickers, and recovered the heroin.

Officers were posted around Jurong West Street 52 to observe a suspected local drug trafficker.

At about 7.20am, they arrested the Singaporean man, 47, at home.

MORE ARRESTED

Other CNB officers arrested two suspected drug traffickers - Malaysian men aged 30 and 33 - in a carpark in the same area.

About 240g of heroin was found in two shoes at a shoe rack outside the unit, and about 1.35kg of heroin was recovered from the storeroom of the unit.

Cash of $97,500 was also found hidden inside the refrigerator in the kitchen.

A search was conducted on the Malaysians and cash of $6,900 was recovered from the 30-year-old.

Investigations are continuing.

Those who traffick in more than 15g of diamorphine (pure heroin) may face the death penalty.

The amount is enough to feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.

CNB reminded the public that cannabis, a Class A controlled drug listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act, can cause irreversible damage to a person's brain development.