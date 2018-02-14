CNB seizes drugs, weapons in Pasir Ris operation

The cupboard used by a Singaporean woman to hide from CNB officers.

Five suspected drug offenders were arrested and drugs, parangs and a baton seized during an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) which began late Monday morning.

A total of 427g of heroin, 409g of "Ice" or methamphetamine, 101 "Ecstasy" tablets and 22 Erimin-5 tablets worth more than $74,000 were seized, the CNB said yesterday.

CNB officers had noticed a Singaporean man, 27, a drug trafficking suspect, in a vehicle parked at a petrol kiosk in Pasir Ris Drive 1.

Another Singaporean man, 28, was with him in the car.

When a Malaysian man, 28, arrived on a Malaysia-registered motorcycle, CNB officers arrested them.

A combined 233g of heroin, about 253g of "Ice" and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicles.

CNB officers then raided the home of the 27-year-old Singaporean in Pasir Ris Drive 3, where more drugs and equipment were found.

Two digital weighing machines, four parangs and a baton were also seized.

CNB officers had to force their way into the locked apartment and found two Singaporean women aged 24 and 29, who were also arrested.

The younger woman was hiding inside a cupboard.

CNB said investigations are continuing.