CNY emergency?  These shops are open

For the first time, Sheng Siong will have 16 outlets open on the first and second day of Chinese New Year.

These outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm on Jan 28 and 29.

The supermarket chain will also be extending opening hours on Jan 27, the eve of Chinese New Year, by one hour to 4pm. This is due to customer feedback over the past few years.

LAST-MINUTE PURCHASES

A Sheng Siong spokesman told The New Paper: "Customers said they have to make purchases beforehand and the purchases have to last until we reopen.

"By opening during Chinese New Year, customers can make some last-minute purchases."

They are not the only ones who will be open.

Next Thursday, 83 FairPrice stores will be open around the clock and 25 of its stores will remain open on the first and second day of Chinese New Year.

The Straits Times earlier reported that Giant Hypermarkets started extending operating hours from Jan 13 and all Giant stores will open as usual on the first two days of Chinese New Year.

Cold Storage will also be extending operating hours for some outlets in the week before Chinese New Year eve and seven outlets will operate for 24 hours from Jan 27 to Jan 29.

Retailers are also staying open to catch the crowd. All CapitaLand malls, like Raffles City and Ion Orchard, will be open throughout Chinese New Year from 10am to 10pm.

A number of eateries will remain closed over the festive weekend, though.

Only three Food Republic outlets - Nex, Vivo City and Ion Orchard - and only 12 out of 21 Din Tai Fung outlets will be open on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Sushi Tei outlets will also close early at 3pm on the eve of Chinese New Year. They will also be closed on the first and second day of Chinese New Year.

A spokesman said: "The bulk of our workforce are foreigners and most of them want to go back for Chinese New Year.

"If we can get manpower we can consider opening next year, but for now we are too stretched so it's not possible."