Cockroach found in packet of braised duck
FairPrice supermarket has indefinitely closed a food counter at its Ang Mo Kio store after a cockroach was seen scuttling around in a packet of braised duck.
A video of the small cockroach in the packet was posted on Facebook by All Singapore Stuff on Friday.
The 11-second clip was watched more than 160,000 times on Facebook as of yesterday afternoon.
The ready-to-eat counter where the food was sold was run by an external vendor, a FairPrice spokesman said, adding that food safety and hygiene was of utmost importance to the company.
Pest controllers were called in to inspect the area and found no signs of pest activity. The spokesman said all the products have been discarded and an investigation is underway. - THE STRAITS TIMES