Cockroach found in packet of braised duck

A still from the video of a cockroach in a food packet at a counter inside FairPrice's Ang Mo Kio store.

FairPrice supermarket has indefinitely closed a food counter at its Ang Mo Kio store after a cockroach was seen scuttling around in a packet of braised duck.

A video of the small cockroach in the packet was posted on Facebook by All Singapore Stuff on Friday.

The 11-second clip was watched more than 160,000 times on Facebook as of yesterday afternoon.

The ready-to-eat counter where the food was sold was run by an external vendor, a FairPrice spokesman said, adding that food safety and hygiene was of utmost importance to the company.