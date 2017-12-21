COE prices down for cars, up for bikes

Certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums for cars ended sharply lower at the final tender of the year yesterday, while premiums for motorcycles and commercial vehicles remained firm.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed 9.8 per cent lower at $38,200, the lowest in three months.

Meanwhile, the COE premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished 12.5 per cent lower at $47,002, the lowest in 12 months.

The price for open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended 11.6 per cent lower at $48,011, the lowest in three months.

Commercial vehicle COE was $45,112 or 7.4 per cent higher, while the motorcycle premium shot up by 14.5 per cent to close at an eight-month high of $7,501.

Motor traders said fresh orders have slowed to a trickle as consumers adopt a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the new Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES), which kicks in on Jan 1.

The VES imposes higher surcharges on emissions of carbon dioxide as well as four other pollutants. Many cars that qualify for tax rebates today will lose their rebates, and some may even attract surcharges under the scheme.