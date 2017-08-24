COE prices down, hit 3-year low for motorcycles

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board in the latest tender yesterday, as sales slowed ahead of the implementation of a new emission standard.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $42,900, down from $46,778 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $51,000, down from $53,711. Open COE, which can be used for all vehicles except motorcycles, but which is mostly used for bigger cars, ended at $50,000, down from $52,751.

Commercial vehicle COE finished at $42,004, down from $42,801. The motorcycle premium took the biggest plunge, sliding from $5,701 a fortnight ago to a three-year low of $3,512.

Industry watchers said a slowdown in private-hire fleet expansion contributed to the softer premiums.