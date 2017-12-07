COEs dive for all categories except motorcycles

Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended lower for all categories except motorcycles at the latest tender yesterday.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed 9.5 per cent lower at $42,339, while that for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp dipped 6.4 per cent to $53,711.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, ended 5.5 per cent lower at $54,334.

Commercial vehicle COE posted the biggest drop of 27.2 per cent to finish at a six-month low of $42,000.

Motor traders said the correction had to do with the clearing of an order backlog built up over the last couple of months.

News of the Government reducing the annual allowable vehicle growth rate from 0.25 per cent now to zero next year triggered panic buying among motorists last month.

In the commercial vehicle segment, the rush to clear models that do not comply with Euro 6 diesel standards - which will kick in from next month - had also pushed up the premium for buses, trucks and vans.

"The bubble has finally burst," said Mr Neo Nam Heng, chairman of diversified motor group Prime.

"The backlog of all these vehicles has been cleared. COE should fall further in January and February."

Mr Nicholas Wong, general manager of Honda agent Kah Motor, said the price correction "is good news".

"Fresh orders have been very weak in the last couple of rounds," he said.

Meanwhile, motorbike premiums rose by 9.3 per cent to hit an eight-month high of $6,552.

Singapore Motorcycle Trade Association honorary general secretary Norman Lee attributed this to a rush to clear models that will not meet the Euro 4 standard for two-wheelers which is phasing in from January. - CHRISTOPHER TAN