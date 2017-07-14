Collapsed structure at PIE – one dead, 10 injured

Ten people were injured and one died after a beam from a flyover under construction collapsed earlier this morning (July 14).

The collapse happened at the Upper Changi Road East slip road into PIE.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 3.35am.

Police and at least 11 home team vehicles were at the scene, including an ambulance.

One worker was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. 10 workers were taken to Changi General Hospital.

A police spokesperson said that the deceased was a 31-year-old man who TNP understands to be a Chinese national.

TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

SCDF conducted a search and rescue operation involving about 60 officers — including members from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team and assisted by K9 search dogs — to free the trapped workers from the rubble.

A secondary search operation was conducted at about 6.20am.

In a tweet at 6.45am, SCDF said that the search and rescue operation had been completed and that all workers at the construction site had been accounted for.

Final update: SCDF search and rescue operation has been completed. All workers at the construction site are accounted for. — TheLifeSavingForce (@SCDF) July 13, 2017

The public is advised to stay away from the area.

Police investigations are ongoing.

TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

