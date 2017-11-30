Crash causes five-hour jam on PIE

A collision between two tipper trucks and a lorry at 3.30pm yesterday caused a five-hour jam on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport.

The multi-vehicle accident saw two drivers taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident in the direction of Changi Airport, after the Lornie Road exit, at about 3.30pm.

The accident involved two tipper trucks and a lorry, according to the police.

The Straits Times understands that the accident was a chain collision that happened after the first tipper truck braked suddenly.

A 30-year-old male tipper truck driver and a 37-year-old lorry driver were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Upon arrival, one of the drivers was found trapped in his seat, and SCDF used hydraulic tools to rescue him.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the three heavy vehicles occupying the two left-most lanes of the road.

Two of the trucks had badly damaged front carriages.

Police investigations are ongoing.

At 6pm, the Land Transport Authority tweeted that there was still a jam on the PIE up to the Bukit Timah Expressway due to the accident. It also told motorists to avoid lane 4.