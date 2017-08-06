Collision leaves van on top of car

The impact from the initial collision pushed the black van onto the silver car

A car ended up under a van after an accident along Begonia Road early Friday (Aug 4) morning.

The incident happened at 2.10am.

It is believed that a car was driving along Begonia Road near Yio Chu Kang Road, when it hit the black Peugeot van parked on the other side of the road.

The impact caused the van to mount the silver Nissan car parked behind it.

When The Straits Times visited the area at 11am, the van and the silver car were still there, but there was no sign of the first car.

ST understands that no one was injured in the incident.

Domestic helper Grace Andales, 54, who lives in one of the houses on Begonia Walk, told The Straits Times that she heard a very loud bang some time after midnight but did not go out to see what happened.

The impact from the initial collision, pushed the black van onto the silver car PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

"I was listening to music and I stopped when I heard the bang. After that I heard people running around, but I didn't dare to come out because I was alone at home, my employers are on holiday."

"Then when I came out this morning and saw the cars, I was wondering what happened."

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.