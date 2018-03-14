Comatose victim of accident continues to fight for her life

Onlookers at the scene of the accident at Woodlands Ave 2.

A woman was hit by a bus at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 2 and Avenue 7 last Thursday and remains in serious condition after brain surgery.

Lianhe Wanbao yesterday identified the victim as Ms Gao Mei Ling, 24, and reported that she was out of critical danger but still in a coma.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman told The New Paper that it responded to a road traffic accident on March 8 at 8pm and took an unconscious woman to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Ms Gao, who is from Liaoning, China, works in a factory here.

Her older sister, Madam Gao Wu Yi, a housewife in Singapore, told TNP her sibling was on the way home from shopping when she was hit by a 40-seater private bus near her block.

Madam Gao told their parents, who flew in from China on Friday.

Madam Gao told Lianhe Wanbao that the doctors had told her that there was a chance Ms Gao would remain in a vegetative state for the rest of her life.

Madam Gao described her sister as a sociable person and said she had made many friends since coming to Singapore four years ago.

A former colleague of hers, Ms Milly Soo, 34, who went on Facebook to ask for witnesses to come forward, told TNP: "I wasn't very close to Ms Gao but I knew that she was a very warm person.

"I wanted to get eyewitnesses to come forward through social media in the hope of giving the family closure."

The Facebook post has since been shared over 200 times.

Madam Gao is staying positive, recently posting a quote in Chinese dedicated to her sister on her social media account.

She said: "I know you will fight on. You will persevere and conquer it all."