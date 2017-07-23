ComfortDelGro to introduce mobile payment for street-hail rides

Passengers who take ComfortDelGro taxis from the streets will soon be able to pay for their rides with their mobile phones.

From next month, the taxi giant will be introducing a new payment method for street-hail rides using MasterPass, a digital payment service that does not require cash nor physical cards. It will be the first in the Asia to do so for such trips.

MasterPass, which was launched in Singapore in 2014, is a virtual "wallet" that stores payment details such as mailing addresses and credit card information in a secure online cloud.

The payment method can be used for either pre-booked taxi rides or street-hail trips.

Passengers on street-hail trips will have to select the payment option on the ComfortDelGro app and scan a QR code in the taxi.

There will be no administration fees and goods and services tax for this street-hail payment mode, said ComfortDelGro in a statement on Sunday (July 23).

"Street hail forms a very significant portion of our daily taxi trips," said Mr Ang Wei Neng, CEO of ComfortDelGro Taxi.

ComfortDelGro is the largest taxi company here, and owns 16,300 taxis under the Comfort and CityCab brands.