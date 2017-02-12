ComfortDelGro reaching out to owners of cars rammed by taxi

Taxi company ComfortDelGro has reached out to owners of cars damaged by one of its taxis on Saturday (Feb 11) morning.

In a video posted on citizen journalism website Stomp, a yellow Comfort cab was seen reversing and ramming repeatedly into cars parked along the road outside the old Airport Road Food Centre.



The driver did so at least two times, damaging the two vehicles parallel parked in front of the taxi, as well as the car behind.



In the video, two police officers can be seen approaching the yellow taxi.

The incident apparently took place on Saturday at about 10am and a 69-year-old taxi driver is assisting with police investigations.

Police have ruled out drink driving as the cause of accident.



Ms Tammy Tan, group corporate communications officer from ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited, said: “We are relieved no one was injured during the incident.

The driver has given his statement to the police and we are assisting them in their investigations. We have also activated our loss adjustors to follow up with owners of the cars that were affected.”



- THE STRAITS TIMES