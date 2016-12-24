ComfortDelGro Taxi sets up hardship fund for cabbies

ComfortDelGro cabbies facing financial hardship will soon be able to seek help directly from the company from a fund to be launched on Christmas Day.

ComfortDelGro Taxi will donate 50 cents for every completed booking job tomorrow.

It expects to raise at least $50,000 through this and plans to explore other fund-raising activities in future.

Called the Cabby Hardship Fund, it will offer financial aid to ComfortDelGro Taxi cabbies and their immediate family members in the event of death, total and permanent incapacity, as well as serious chronic medical conditions.

A committee, managed by the company's management staff and taxi driver representatives, will assess requests for aid and disburse funds on a case-by-case basis.