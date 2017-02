Singapore Armed Forces veteran Lt-Colonel (retired) Swee Boon Chai (left), 71, hands Commanding Officer LTC Choy Yong Cong a rifle as part of the weapon presentation ceremony involving 407 National Service recruits to mark the 75th anniversary of the Fall of Singapore at the Former Ford Factory in Upper Bukit Timah Road yesterday.

