Community Club in Hong Lim for PMEs

A new type of Community Club that caters to professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) working in the Central Business District (CBD) is set to open in the third quarter of next year.

imPAct @ Hong Lim Green will be a one-stop fitness and lifestyle hub that will also offer corporate programmes for the working community in Singapore's financial area.

The two-storey venue, covering more than 1,500 sq m of floor space, will be the result of a refurbishment of the current Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Centre.

It will have a gym, shower facilities as well as a room for activities such as yoga and crossfit. There will also be specific fitness programmes tailored to the interest and schedules of the PMEs who work nearby.

The People's Association (PA) said the idea for imPAct @ Hong Lim Green came from a two-month study it commissioned, which included focus group discussions with about 100 professionals working within a 2km radius of the site.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing, who is also the PA's deputy chairman, broke ground for imPAct @ Hong Lim Green yesterday morning. This the second specialised CC.

PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay, which offers water, land, lifestyle and cause-based programmes, opened in 2015.

Mr Chan said people can expect more of such CCs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, he told reporters: "PA is going to expand our plethora of offerings to the people.

"This is why we have embarked on a new journey to complement with the geographical-based CC, and that is to have specialist CCs that cater to specific groups of people.

"As we evolve, we will see new models coming along. Either a standalone specialist CC like this one in Hong Lim or it can be a combination of a specialist CC plus a conventional CC sharing facilities across the island as well."

Mr Chan said part of the reason is that the needs and interests of Singaporeans have become increasingly diverse and sophisticated.

He said: "...There is an increasing need to provide specialised and customisable programmes which are trendy and market-driven to better attract targeted segments of our population and fulfil their aspirations. Our specialist CCs will provide the necessary platforms for these engagements."

Mr Chan also attended the appointment ceremony of the imPAct Advisory Committee yesterday, which will develop the programmes for the targeted PME group.

Formed on Aug 1, the committee has 16 people from various public and private sector organisations, including sports and finance.

Members of Parliament Lily Neo and Lam Pin Min are advisers to the committee.

imPAct Advisory Committee chairman Tan Wearn Haw, 39, said imPAct @ Hong Lim Green will allow professionals to participate in fitness programmes tailored to their lifestyle.

Said Mr Tan, who is also the director for the National Youth Sports Institute: "Many young adults are forming their own fitness groups at community spaces around their workplaces.

"imPAct @ Hong Lim Green offers an accessible, purpose-built venue for these working adults to participate in fitness programmes curated to their lifestyle and schedule."

Mr Kenneth Lee, 29, a corporate planner at DBS Bank is an avid dragon boater.

He was excited about the opening of the imPAct @ Hong Lim Green as it would allow him to do his land training near his office, which is at the Marina Bay Financial Centre.

He said: "Convenience is definitely a plus factor, because it is really near the train stations and near the other offices too.

"So it makes it a lot easier for us who work in the CBD to do our training."