Community gardens cause turf wars between residents

Community gardens are meant to unite neighbours over their shared love for greening, but some have ended up being the subject of turf wars instead.

Alongside plants and flowers, locks have become a feature at many of them.

This is because some gardeners want to fend off others who pick the fruits of their labour - to the extent of restricting access and locking up what were meant to be public plots.

This has propelled some frustrated residents to look for alternative plots of land around the estate, planting pots of curry leaves and small banana trees where they can.

Such issues have emerged in the wake of a Straits Times article on Wednesday about a tussle between a veteran gardener and his residents' committee (RC) in Choa Chu Kang GRC.

The RC had asked Mr Tan Thean Teng, 73, to stop dispensing medical advice alongside his herbs, as well as to involve more immediate neighbours in gardening.

Mr Tan declined to stick to the conditions and moved to a commercial farm in Kranji.

Some now question if the gardens have lived up to their goal of community bonding.

There are close to 1,000 community gardens here, started by the National Parks Board (NParks) through the Community in Bloom movement.

OWN GUIDELINES

While it provides horticultural and technical advice, town councils or RCs are free to develop their own guidelines on how the gardens should be run.

And so, some have allowed community gardens to be locked by a handful of gardeners.

And perhaps understandably so, with many gardeners telling The Straits Times that they pump in as much as $6,000 a year of their money to keep their gardens flourishing, mainly out of pride and ownership.

Madam Kamisah Atah, 60, who manages a rooftop garden at Block 372A Jurong East Avenue 1, started locking it after people began picking fruits.

She said: "Gardening is a very tedious job, and it is very demoralising when we see that people have taken our fruits and damaged our plants in the process."

Some MPs are working to reverse such actions, saying it is necessary to open up the gardens to all for them to be a true community space.

In Tampines GRC, MP Desmond Choo's ward, a garden at Block 842G Tampines Street 82 is open 24 hours a day and there have been no major complaints, he said.

"If we have fences, it should be low ones to keep out animals from damaging the plants, not people," he said.

