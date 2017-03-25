Company: Customers sign consent form

The company refuted the woman's account.

A spokesman explained that customers have four options for eyebrow embroidery, which cost between $200 and over $2,000.

Before starting, the beautician will obtain the customer's consent by getting them to sign on a form.

The spokesman said they occasionally get customers who change their mind and ask for a refund.

"To prevent unnecessary drama, we'll refund customers although it is not the industry practice to do so."

She said the company had been focused on expansion last year, which could explain the increase in the number of complaints.