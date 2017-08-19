Company fined for housing workers in filthy quarters

A construction company that housed its foreign workers in quarters with unhygienic conditions was fined $156,000 on Thursday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday that Kay Lim Construction & Trading also abetted four other companies in housing their foreign workers in the same quarters.

The company had earlier pleaded guilty for failing to update the housing addresses of the foreign workers in the Online Foreign Worker Address Service.

MOM has barred Kay Lim from employing foreign workers.

RAT-INFESTED

Investigations revealed that in 2015, Kay Lim had housed 60 foreign workers in rat-infested quarters.

Following an inspection, it complied with an MOM order to improve the hygiene and living conditions of its existing construction site temporary quarters.

Migrant Workers' Centre chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said it will continue to work with the authorities and the dormitory industry association to further raise awareness of migrant worker housing standards.

Employers convicted of contravening any condition of the work pass can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to a year.- CHARMAINE SOH