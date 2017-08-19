Concerns over e-learning and screen time

While parents are excited about the new e-learning platform that gives students access to a range of learning tools, they worry it will mean more screen time for their children.

The Singapore Student Learning Space will be rolled out to all schools from next year.

With it, students can learn at their own pace anywhere, any time by having access to videos, games and animations that will reinforce the learning of subjects, including English, mathematics and even physical education.

A parent, Mrs Patricia Tan, 41, worries that her 10-year-old son may end up spending too much time on devices.

"They may end up fiddling with their devices even when they are not using the resources," she said.

Studies bear out her concern - a recent one by think-tank DQ Institute and Nanyang Technological University found that 12-year-olds already spend almost 46 hours a week glued to a screen, while nine-year-olds are spending over 24 hours a week doing the same.

BETTER USE

However, National University of Singapore lecturer Kelvin Seah believes that with the portal, students may learn to better use their screen time. "For instance, students may consciously or unconsciously reduce their time spent on social media, using the time instead for online learning," he said.

"So the increased time spent on the portal could well be compensated by a reduction in time spent on other online activities."

Students are encouraged to take regular breaks when using their devices, said the Ministry of Education, adding that parental guidance is also important to reinforce such desirable practices.

It said: "Many of our students are 'digital natives' who are adept at using smart devices, and schools seek to nurture students to be responsible digital learners."

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY