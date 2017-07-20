Construction supervisor gets 11 years' jail, 9 strokes for rape 

A woman who had never left China was looking forward to her very first overseas holiday - to be with her husband who was working here.

But nine days into her stay, the 44-year-old was raped by a co-tenant, a Bangladeshi construction supervisor.

Yesterday, Hossain Anowar, 32, was sentenced to 11 years' jail and nine strokes of the cane for raping her on Feb 29 last year.

He initially denied it, claiming he had paid for sex. But on the second day of trial, he pleaded guilty after she was cross-examined.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kavita Uthrapathy, who sought at least 12 years' jail and nine strokes of the cane for Hossain, submitted statements from the woman and her husband to show the rape's impact.

Shattered by the ordeal, she has become withdrawn and so insecure that she installed cameras at her home after returning to China.

The rape has also taken a toll on the marriage.

The woman said her husband is cold towards her and thinks he blames her for what happened because he asked her why she did not fight harder.

The husband, who has quit his job here, said he knows it was wrong to question his wife and that he should support her, but felt "kind of disgusted" when they are intimate.

She said: "I felt disgusted and shamed. I tell myself that I am not at fault, but I cannot erase the feeling."

The husband, who had come here in 2004 for work, rented a room on the third floor of a building in Lorong 8 Geylang and stayed with her after she arrived on Feb 20. Hossain and another worker shared the next room.

On Feb 29, while the husband was at work, Hossain knocked on their door.

She opened it and saw him holding a toothbrush, clad only in his underwear.

She went to the toilet and offered him her toothpaste, but he turned it down.

When she tried to leave, he latched the door and raped her.