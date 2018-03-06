Contaminated rockmelons from Australia recalled

Two consignments of rock melons from a farm in Australia linked to a deadly listeria outbreak were imported and sold here from Feb 12 to March 2.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said yesterday that they had been sold at Sheng Siong supermarket outlets and wet markets.

A recall by Australian health authorities has been completed, after the AVA worked with importers to remove the remaining unsold melons.

There has been no further import of rock melons from the affected grower and import has been suspended, the AVA said, adding that all rock melons currently available for sale are not implicated in the recall.

In Australia, three elderly people have died and at least 12 others have fallen ill after eating rock melons tainted with the listeria bacteria.

The contaminated melons came from a farm in the eastern state of New South Wales, which has stopped production.

The AVA is following up with Australian authorities for updates, and has taken samples of locally sold rockmelons from other sources for food safety tests, it said.