Convicted housebreaker charged with new offence

A 25-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (Oct 26) over breaking into a childcare centre and making off with $3,340 in cash.

At around 4.30am on Oct 12, Muhammad Nor Alif Abdul Jimar allegedly lifted the sliding windows of Just Kids @ Woodlands before entering the centre located on the ground floor of Block 769, Woodlands Drive 60.

According to court documents, he was convicted of a similar offence in March 2010. However, the sentence he received was not mentioned.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said that officers from Jurong Police Division managed to establish Nor's identity and they arrested him on Tuesday.

The police have advised property owners to ensure that all doors and window are properly secured with good quality grilles and padlocks.

They added: "Keep large sums of cash in banks and expensive jewellery in a safe deposit box. Install a burglar alarm to cover access points in your premises and ensure that they are tested periodically and in good working condition."

Nor was offered bail of $20,000 and will be back in court on Nov 16.

If convicted of committing housebreaking with theft, he can be jailed for between two and 14 years.

He can also be caned because of his earlier conviction.