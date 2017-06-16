Cop moved by reaction to his good deed video

A still from the Facebook video and Police second sergeant Mohd Elfie Mohd Amin, 30, at Changi Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Police second sergeant, Mohd Elfie Mohd Amin, 30, had just bought a new helmet camera on Monday (June 12) and was testing it on the way home that day.

The patrolling officer at Changi Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) had finished his night shift and was going home.

Riding along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) at around 4pm, he was surprised to see a man in the middle of the expressway.

Speaking to The New Paper on Friday (June 16) at the NPC, he said: "I saw a white figure in the middle of the Jalan Eunos divider. When I got closer, I saw plastic bags.

"I decided to approach him because I did not know his intention. He could be lost or trying to cross the expressway."

Mr Elfie said the man, who looked to be in his mid-60s, had arrived here from India in March and wanted to celebrate Hari Raya with his son.

He told Mr Elfie he had missed his bus-stop and had got lost.

The video clip his helmet camera captured has since gone viral with around 14,300 reactions and 387,000 views on his Facebook page.

Got myself a new helmet cam yesterday and half hour later, it captured this. I'm not sure if its a blessing in disguise or if he's lucky to see me. But I do know that I have to share this here and hope that it'll encourage people to go out of their way to help others. Do good and good will come to you. Ramadhan Kareem everyone =) Edit: Forgot to mention, he took the bus and missed a stop. So he tried walking straight to the direction of the bridge and entered the expressway. His daughter in law's place is at the end of the bridge on Eunos side. And to my fellow riders asking about the camera I'm using, its a Drift Ghost-S from Motoworld @ Kaki Bukit. Posted by Mohd Elfie Mohd Amin on Monday, 12 June 2017

He said: "I was very overwhelmed by the response the video was getting. When I read some of the comments that people had left, I was so moved, I almost teared."

He felt he did not do anything spectacular.

When Mr Elfie sent the elderly man to his daughter-in-law's flat at Eunos Crescent, she thanked him profusely.

Mr Elfie said: "When I offered to send him up to the flat, I could sense he was afraid to let his family know.

"But I told him his family must know so they can take measures to prevent something like this from happening again."