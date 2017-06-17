Cop's good deed video made his parents proud

(Above) The man was spotted standing in the middle of the PIE. (Right) Police sergeant (2), Mohd Elfie Mohd Amin. PHOTOS:FACEBOOK/MOHD ELFIE MOHD AMIN, KIMBERLY LIM

(Above) The man was spotted standing in the middle of the PIE. (Right) Police sergeant (2), Mohd Elfie Mohd Amin. PHOTOS:FACEBOOK/MOHD ELFIE MOHD AMIN, KIMBERLY LIM

Police sergeant (2) Mohd Elfie Mohd Amin, 30, was riding along the Pan Island Expressway on Monday, testing a new helmet camera he had bought that day.

The off-duty cop was heading home when he was stunned to see a man standing in the middle of the expressway, around 4pm.

Fearing for the man's safety, Sgt Elfie helped him to return home.

He posted the clip his new camera had captured and was surprised it went viral.

Sgt Elfie is a patrolling officer at Changi Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).

The incident happened on Monday after he had finished his night shift from the previous evening.

Speaking to The New Paper at the NPC yesterday morning, he said: "I saw a white figure in the middle of the Jalan Eunos divider. When I got closer, I saw plastic bags.

"I decided to approach him because I did not know his intention. He could be lost or trying to cross the expressway."

Sgt Elfie found out that the man, who looked to be in his mid-60s, had arrived from India in March and planned to celebrate Hari Raya with his son.

LOST

He told Sgt Elfie he was on his way to his daughter-in-law's flat in Eunos Crescent but had missed his bus-stop and got lost.

Sgt Elfie said: "I had already decided that I wanted to help him and would see it to the end."

He posted the video online because he wanted to encourage others to help those in need. It has garnered more than 14,000 reactions and 396,000 views on Facebook.

Got myself a new helmet cam yesterday and half hour later, it captured this. I'm not sure if its a blessing in disguise or if he's lucky to see me. But I do know that I have to share this here and hope that it'll encourage people to go out of their way to help others. Do good and good will come to you. Ramadhan Kareem everyone =) Edit: Forgot to mention, he took the bus and missed a stop. So he tried walking straight to the direction of the bridge and entered the expressway. His daughter in law's place is at the end of the bridge on Eunos side. And to my fellow riders asking about the camera I'm using, its a Drift Ghost-S from Motoworld @ Kaki Bukit. Posted by Mohd Elfie Mohd Amin on Monday, 12 June 2017

He felt overwhelmed after a friend sent him a screenshot of the number of views and shares his video had on Facebook.

He said: "When I read some of the comments that people had left, I was so moved, I almost teared. I feel that now, there is a bigger purpose to my video.

"My mother told me that I was like an angel sent to serve the needs of people."

When Sgt Elfie took the elderly man to his daughter-in-law's flat, she thanked him profusely.

Sgt Elfie said: "When I offered to take him up to the flat, I could sense he was reluctant to let his family know. But I told him his family must know so they can take measures to prevent something like this from happening again."