Cop's good deed video made his parents proud
Good Samaritan's video goes viral, garnering over 14,000 reactions and 389,000 views
Police sergeant (2) Mohd Elfie Mohd Amin, 30, was riding along the Pan Island Expressway on Monday, testing a new helmet camera he had bought that day.
The off-duty cop was heading home when he was stunned to see a man standing in the middle of the expressway, around 4pm.
Fearing for the man's safety, Sgt Elfie helped him to return home.
He posted the clip his new camera had captured and was surprised it went viral.
Sgt Elfie is a patrolling officer at Changi Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).
The incident happened on Monday after he had finished his night shift from the previous evening.
Speaking to The New Paper at the NPC yesterday morning, he said: "I saw a white figure in the middle of the Jalan Eunos divider. When I got closer, I saw plastic bags.
"I decided to approach him because I did not know his intention. He could be lost or trying to cross the expressway."
Sgt Elfie found out that the man, who looked to be in his mid-60s, had arrived from India in March and planned to celebrate Hari Raya with his son.
LOST
He told Sgt Elfie he was on his way to his daughter-in-law's flat in Eunos Crescent but had missed his bus-stop and got lost.
Sgt Elfie said: "I had already decided that I wanted to help him and would see it to the end."
He posted the video online because he wanted to encourage others to help those in need. It has garnered more than 14,000 reactions and 396,000 views on Facebook.
He felt overwhelmed after a friend sent him a screenshot of the number of views and shares his video had on Facebook.
He said: "When I read some of the comments that people had left, I was so moved, I almost teared. I feel that now, there is a bigger purpose to my video.
"My mother told me that I was like an angel sent to serve the needs of people."
When Sgt Elfie took the elderly man to his daughter-in-law's flat, she thanked him profusely.
Sgt Elfie said: "When I offered to take him up to the flat, I could sense he was reluctant to let his family know. But I told him his family must know so they can take measures to prevent something like this from happening again."